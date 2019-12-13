Closings & Delays
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

Chesterfield man accused of supplying drugs that killed woman

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Eric Marvin Laney

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged for supplying drugs that killed a woman in New Kent County.

Eric Marvin Laney, 43, of North Chesterfield, was charged with felony homicide and distribution of controlled substances.

New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin said Laney provided a controlled substance to Samantha Nicole Rigdon, 26, that resulted in her death on January 28.

Laney was taken to Henrico Regional Jail East with no bond, pending an appearance in court.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events