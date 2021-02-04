Chesterfield man arrested after soliciting sex from a child through social media

Police said they arrested Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., 25, of the 11500 block of Bundle Road, on Feb. 3, and charged him with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of an electronic communication device to solicit sex.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said they have arrested a man after he solicited sex from a child through social media.

Police said they arrested Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., 25, of the 11500 block of Bundle Road, on Feb. 3, and charged him with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of an electronic communication device to solicit sex.

CCPD said their instigation indicated that Scianna met the young boy through social media and arranged to meet the minor for sex.

Scianna is currently being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.