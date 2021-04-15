Chesterfield man arrested for Colonial Heights Walgreens robbery

James G. Grimes, of Chesterfield County, has been charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail pending his next court date at 11:30 a.m. on April 16, at the Colonial Heights General District Court.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Colonial Heights Police Department said they have arrested a Chesterfield man who robbed a Walgreens on Wednesday.

The department said officers responded to the Walgreens Pharmacy at the corner of Ellerslie Avenue and Boulevard at 10:32 p.m. on April 14, for the report of a robbery.

Police learned a male suspect presented a note saying he had a weapon and then demanded prescription medication. After obtaining a large number of pills, the suspect fled the store in a vehicle parked nearby.

Investigators said they were able to identify the man as James G. Grimes, of Chesterfield County.

CHPD, the Chesterfield County Police Department, Prince George Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force took Grimes into custody on April 15, without any incident.

James G. Grimes, of Chesterfield County, has been charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail pending his next court date at 11:30 a.m. on April 16, at the Colonial Heights General District Court.

In addition, Chesterfield police have obtained warrants for Grimes in reference to several similar crimes in their jurisdiction.

Police ask if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Darrell Aleshire at 804-520-9326 Colonial Heights Police Department. If you have information, but would like to remain anonymous, you can also contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip using the mobile app.