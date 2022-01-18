Chesterfield man arrested for Hanover catalytic converter thefts

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a series of catalytic converter thefts that took place late last year.

Jefrey Guzman, 23, of Chesterfield County, has been charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor, including grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.

Police believe Guzman is responsible for the theft of several catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot on Bell Creek Road in Hanover. The thefts were first reported on Dec. 11, 2021.

Catalytic converters are a common target of theft because they contain precious metals that can be extracted and sold by thieves.

Hanover and Chesterfield have seen many similar incidents recently.