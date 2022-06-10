CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man has been arrested for selling fake state inspection stickers through Craigslist, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police began investigating Ben C. Goode, 28, in May after he made a post on Craigslist claiming to be a “mobile inspector” who could provide vehicle inspection stickers.

On June 2, Virginia State Police pulled Goode over for – what else? – having a fake inspection sticker on his car. State Police say Goode cooperated with officers initially, then simply drove away.

“No pursuit was initiated,” a VSP spokesperson said. “As the trooper had possession of Goode’s driver license and vehicle registration.”

Goode was eventually arrested on June 8 and booked at the Chesterfield County Jail. State Police said Goode was charged with at least nine counts, including counterfeiting, forgery, traffic violations and evading the police.

Goode was previously convicted of obtaining money by false pretenses in 2021 and sentenced to 6 months, while charges of forgery related to the same case were dropped.

The Chesterfield County Jail told 8News that Goode had only been booked on a single charge of failure to stop for the police, a warrant that had been issued in Richmond.