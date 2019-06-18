1  of  5
Chesterfield man barricades himself in family member’s home in attempt to avoid warrant

by: WRIC Newsroom

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man barricaded himself in a family member’s home Tuesday as authorities attempted to serve him with a warrant. The man, identified as Joshua Neil Cornett, was arrested after deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office found him hiding within the home.

Deputies served a felony capias for revocation of a suspended license for original charges of strangulation and abduction against Cornett. Cornett is being held without bond for the two felony charges and is due in Chesterfield County Circuit Court on June 19.

He is also charged with a misdemeanor. 

