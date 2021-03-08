Chesterfield man behind bars after search warrant reveals ‘several controlled substances’

Timothy R. Morris, 33, is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bail. (Photos: Riverside Regional Jail)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man is behind bars after police executed a search warrant at his home based on suspected illegal drug activity at the location.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD), Timothy R. Morris, 33, of Chesterfield Meadows Drive, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of distribution of marijuana.

Morris is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bail.

Jail records show that Morris had between five pounds and a half ounce of narcotics in his possession when police searched his residence. These drugs were described by CCPD as opioids, cocaine and derivatives.

In Virginia, an individual can be accused of intending to sell or distribute drugs based on how much is in their possession.

Jail records did not include any hearing information for Morris.