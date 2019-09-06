Breaking News
Chesterfield woman dies in vehicle crash
Chesterfield man charged in 2018 hit-and-run that hurt highway worker

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Travis E. Drennan (courtesy of Richmond Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was arrested and charged Friday in a hit-and-run from 2018 where a highway worker in Richmond was struck while on the job. The worker was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries but survived.

Police responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Powhite Parkway, after the toll booth plaza, on Oct. 26, 2018 at 12:47 a.m.

Once they arrived, officers located a highway worker, identified only as a man, who had been hit by a car as he was working. The victim suffered “multiple, but non-life threatening, injuries,” according to Richmond police.

Detectives determined that Travis E. Drennan, a 35-year-old from Chesterfield, was driving the suspected vehicle. Police said Drennan drove away from the scene towards Chesterfield County.

Drennan has been charged with felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.

