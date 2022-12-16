RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Deandre Broidy, police said Friday.

Richmond police said Broidy was shot in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road on Dec. 9. Officers found Broidy on Warwick Road as he tried to take himself to a hospital. He was eventually taken to the hospital, where police said he later died.

Authorities arrested Khalil Rogers, a 22-year-old from North Chesterfield, on Wednesday and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder. According to Richmond police, additional charges against Rogers are pending.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.