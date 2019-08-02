Chesterfield man charged with killing 22-year-old during carjacking

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Richmond have arrested a Chesterfield man in the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found shot to death in May. The victim had been robbed and carjacked, police said in a release Friday.

Police responded to a call for a report of a person shot in the 1100 block of Floral Avenue around 11:21 a.m. Upon arrival police say they located the body of Wiliam J. Reed, of Erich Road, lying in the roadway.

According to Richmond Police, 20-year-old Johnathan Rose has been charged with murder, robbery, carjacking and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

“This investigation is an excellent example of how officers from many jurisdictions worked together to solve this murder,” said Major Crimes Lieutenant Faith Flippo. “The assistance we received from Chesterfield County was particularly helpful because Rose lived in the county. And, as usual, the cooperation we got from our state and federal partners was outstanding.”