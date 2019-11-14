Chesterfield man found guilty of shooting wife, killing her boyfriend given 2 life terms

A Chesterfield jury recommended two life sentences for Joshua M. Federico in August after finding him guilty of nearly killing his estranged wife and shooting her boyfriend to death in 2018. On Thursday, 8News learned that Federico was given two life terms plus an additional 43 years.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield jury recommended two life sentences for Joshua M. Federico in August after finding him guilty of nearly killing his estranged wife and shooting her boyfriend to death in 2018.

On Thursday, 8News learned that Federico was given two life terms plus an additional 43 years.

“Mr. Federico was sentenced to two life terms plus 43 years in the murder and aggravated malicious wounding case,” Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Miles said in an email.

Federico was found guilty of seven felony charges, including murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, for shooting and killing 38-year-old Lawrence J. Howell on Aug. 23, 2018.

Howell was living with Federico’s estranged wife, Sarah Federico, at her home on Second Branch Road at the time of the shooting. Police said they found S. Federico at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following the murder of Howell, J. Federico led authorities on a three-day manhunt before he was arrested.

Investigators said they foiled a murder-for-hire scheme in December 2018 by Federico’s mother, brother, and a friend. The plot was allegedly designed to impede the investigation into Federico.

“The murder for hire case is pending trial.”

