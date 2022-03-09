WILLIAMSBURG, Va (WRIC) — A North Chesterfield man is one of two people arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Williamsburg on the night of Saturday, Feb. 16.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, officers were near the 300 block of Scotland Street when they heard a single gunshot. Officers then attempted to stop a car fleeing from the scene, leading to a brief chase.

Once they caught up to the car, officers found two handguns and arrested the two occupants, 23-year-old Kaisen Dorrell Branch of Cumberland and 23-year-old Jymeke Maquan Carpenter of North Chesterfield. Later, a single shell casing was found near the area where officers heard the gunshot.

Branch was charged with eluding police, Carpenter was charged with gun possession by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm and discharging a gun in a public place.

The bullet that was fired hit a car, damaging a rim and tire, but no injuries have been reported.