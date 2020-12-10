Chesterfield man sentenced for over four years in prison for firearm possession during civil unrest

A Richmond judge has denied bond to Matthew Frezza, a man who was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after an encounter near the Robert E. Lee statue last week. (photo courtesy of the Richmond City Jail)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Matthew Lee Frezza of Chesterfield has been sentenced for 54 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release for possession of firearms as a previously convicted felon. The 34-year-old was arrested on June 12 during civil unrest near the Robert E. Lee Monument.

He was stopped leaving in a pickup truck, police found an assault rifle handgun, ballistic vest and eight magazines of ammunition on him. The handgun in his possession was a Taurus, Model G3, 9mm caliber, semi-automatic pistol. The assault rifle was later determined to be a homemade rifle without a serial number, which contained a loaded, high-capacity magazine.

Richmond police officers had observed the truck Frezza was in and two others driving recklessly around in the vicinity of the monument. That’s when police engaged the truck in a traffic stop. Frezza and three other people in the vehicle were armed with firearms, including assault rifles. 8News previously reported there were three different traffic stops done that night and multiple people were taken into custody.

Police determined Frezza was a previously convicted felon at the scene and arrested him.

