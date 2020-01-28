Chesterfield man victim of Southwest Virginia homicide

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead in Spencer on Sunday night, in the same area police responded to calls of gunshots.

The man, identified as Brandon Jermal Lucas, 29, of Chesterfield, Virginia, died of a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Lucas’ death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call about multiple gunshots in Spencer shortly at 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Deputies drove through the area, but they reported that nothing seemed out of the ordinary and they could not locate the disturbance.

According to authorities, another 911 call came in at 8:18 a.m. about the discovery of a body behind a house at 400 Arrowhead Circle.

If you have any information about this ongoing investigation, call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751. Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to this case.

