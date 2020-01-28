HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead in Spencer on Sunday night, in the same area police responded to calls of gunshots.
The man, identified as Brandon Jermal Lucas, 29, of Chesterfield, Virginia, died of a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Lucas’ death is being investigated as a homicide.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call about multiple gunshots in Spencer shortly at 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Deputies drove through the area, but they reported that nothing seemed out of the ordinary and they could not locate the disturbance.
According to authorities, another 911 call came in at 8:18 a.m. about the discovery of a body behind a house at 400 Arrowhead Circle.
If you have any information about this ongoing investigation, call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751. Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to this case.
LATEST STORIES:
- Chesterfield man victim of Southwest Virginia homicide
- Lawmakers considering statewide paid family leave
- Lafayette man searching for beloved service dog he said was stolen from his home
- ‘It’s clear that he was all-in with his girls’: Joe Buck, Howie Long reflect on death of Kobe Bryant
- Democrats back suit over SNAP work requirements