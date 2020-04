CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a home invasion.

Police said 29-year-old Cameron Ricardo Smith-Martin, of no permanent address, forced his way into a residence, assaulted a person, and displayed a firearm. This allegedly happened at a home on the 2600 block of Beaver Falls Rd., on February 22.

Smith-Martin and the victim know each other, police said.

Charges are pending. Stay with 8News for updates.