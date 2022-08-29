CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted for first-degree murder is on the run in Chesterfield, and the Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking for the public’s help with information on the fugitive’s whereabouts.

Police said 31-year-old Rudane Lloyd Graham is wanted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Graham is described by police as a 6-foot-4-inch tall black male who weighs 280 pounds. Graham has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Graham, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app.