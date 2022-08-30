CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a shooting at a Chesterfield residential community is expected to survive. Chesterfield County Police responded to calls of shots fired along the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane south of Woodlake. The scene unfolded at a townhome in ‘Overlook at Hancock Village’ just before 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

The exterior of “Overlook at Hancock Village” townhomes the morning following the shooting. Photo courtesy of Sierra Krug.

Police arrived on-scene to find a man suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police confirm the man jumped from his unit’s balcony during the shooting — landing on the ground below — as residents attempted to help.

Chesterfield Police Department presence at the scene Monday night immediately following the shooting. Photo courtesy of Brad Vassar.

Emergency responders rushed the man to Chippenham Hospital where he is currently being treated for his serious injuries.

Chesterfield Police urge anyone with any information to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.