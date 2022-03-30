CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two Chesterfield parents were arrested last week on charges of child abuse.

Chesterfield Police report that on March 21, police and emergency medical responders were called to the Chattanooga Plaza shopping center for a report of assault and abuse against a 13-year-old.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation, and later released to another relative. Four days later, on March 25, the child’s father, Tyrone Terry, and stepmother, Summer Terry, were arrested on charges of child abuse/neglect.

If convicted, they could face up to ten years in prison and a $100,000 fine under Virginia law.