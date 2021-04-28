Chesterfield police arrest horse-riding instructor for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old

John F. Barnett, 57, of Powhatan, was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian, sexual battery and assault.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said they have arrested a horse-riding instructor and coach who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Police said their investigation indicates that John F. Barnett, 57, of Powhatan, inappropriately touched the teenager at a location in Chesterfield County. Barnett knew the victim through his work as a horse-riding instructor and coach.

Barnett has been arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian, sexual battery and assault.

CCPD said this investigation is ongoing and that detectives believe Barnett may have additional victims.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-125