Chesterfield police arrest man following pair of Wells Fargo bank robberies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At 11 a.m. on Tuesday a man stole cash from a bank teller in Chesterfield, just an hour later he stole more cash from another bank branch, according to Chesterfield Police.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said they have arrested a man suspected of committing two back-to-back bank robberies.

Police said that the first bank robbery was at a Wells Fargo on Chesterfield Meadows Drive. When the suspect entered the bank they showed a note to a teller demanding cash. The bank teller complied and the man ran away.

Then the suspect entered the Wells Fargo branch on Hopkins Road at noon and once again showed a note to the teller to demand money. He received cash from the teller and left again.

Police found the suspect on Belfield Road and are in the process of charging him.

Anyone with information can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.