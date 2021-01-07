Chesterfield police arrest man for homicide near Holiday Bowl

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been taken into custody and charged with the murder of a woman found near the Holiday Bowl on Jefferson Davis Highway several months ago.

Chesterfield authorities responded to the area at around 7:30 p.m. on April 19. Officers found the body — later identified as 55-year-old Pamela S. Newcob — when they arrived.

Thursday, police arrested and charged 46-year-old Calvin Elton Clark. Clark is from Richmond. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.