Chesterfield police arrest man for homicide near Holiday Bowl

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been taken into custody and charged with the murder of a woman found near the Holiday Bowl on Jefferson Davis Highway several months ago.
Chesterfield authorities responded to the area at around 7:30 p.m. on April 19. Officers found the body — later identified as 55-year-old Pamela S. Newcob — when they arrived.
Thursday, police arrested and charged 46-year-old Calvin Elton Clark. Clark is from Richmond. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- At 12:56 p.m., police responded to the 10000 block of Old Courtney Road near Route 33. At this time, Rt. 33 is closed in both directions between Crossridge Glen Way and Warren Road.
- The Colonial Heights Animal Services shelter said it plans to press charges against whoever left a dog tied to its fence in nearly freezing temperatures.
- A Spotsylvania woman is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through two localities Tuesday night, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.
- Richmond Police need the public's help identifying two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery on Hull Street last month.
- A Petersburg man has been charged with murder following a shooting that left one man dead at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Church Street on Oct. 8, 2020.
- A Wisconsin prosecutor announced Tuesday that he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralyzed and setting off sometimes violent protests in the city.
- The Richmond Police Department said they have identified a man linked to New Year's Eve's officer-involved shooting. The suspect has been identified as Orland J. Carter Jr.
- Richmond Police detectives need the public's help gathering information about a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.
- The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect linked to an exposure investigation
- The Hopewell Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who is believed to have robbed a Quality Inn at knife point on Monday night.