Chesterfield police arrest man linked to Sonny’s robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said it has arrested a man linked to Wednesday’s robbery at the Sonny’s Chester Junction Grille and Bar.

Police said on June 30, a man entered the restaurant located at 11931 Centre Street. He then “aggressively” walked behind the bark, took a box of cash and then left. An employee said they chased the suspect, who yelled threatening statements at him.

The suspect, Jonathan A. Thayer, 36, of Richmond, was apprehended nearby by police. He was charged with robbery and grand larceny. Thayer is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police added the stolen cash was recovered and returned to the business.

CCPD ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.