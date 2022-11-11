CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man suspected to be the suspect in a Chesterfield bank robbery has been arrested by police.

According to police, 68-year-old John Allison, of Chesterfield, was identified as the man who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The suspect walked up to the teller and demanded money, and while no weapon was displayed, police said the man indicated he had a weapon. The suspect quickly left the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

Allison was identified as the suspect through surveillance camera footage and was located and arrested without incident with the assistance of the FBI Richmond Division’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Warrants were obtained for Allison for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.