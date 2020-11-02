Chesterfield police arrest mother after the death of her 1-year-old daughter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said they have arrested a woman following the death investigation of her 1-year-old daughter.
Police said the infant arrived unresponsive to an area hospital on October 27. The baby girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
After an investigation police arrested the mother, Miesha O. Scott, 22, of Chesterfield, on Friday, Oct. 30, and charged her with three counts of felony child neglect. Scott is being held at Riverside Regional Jail with a $1,000 secured bond.
Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.
