Chesterfield Police arrest suspect after man stabbed multiple times over the weekend

Police have arrested and charged Shaquel J. Babb, 21, with felonious assault in relation to a stabbing. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have arrested the suspect in a stabbing over the weekend.

Police said the stabbing happened in the 9400 block of Plum Court on Saturday, July 10. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Shaquel J. Babb, 21 was arrested and charged with felonious assault in relation to the stabbing. Police said the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.