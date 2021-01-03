Chesterfield Police arrest suspect after Saturday shooting

The Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested Rakim Jackson as a suspected in relation to a shooting that happened Saturday on Perdue Springs Loop. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested a suspect in relation to a Saturday shooting.

According to a release, CCPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 12000 block of Perdue Springs Loop on Jan. 2 at about 3:12 p.m. Officers say they found one adult male victim at the scene who had been shot. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Rakim Jackson of Chesterfield has been arrested in relation to this incident.

According to a release, Jackson is charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm at an occupied building, and use of a firearm in a commission of a felony. CCPD says he is being held with no bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police reported the shooting happened after a fight over a parking spot escalated.

The investigation into this shooting incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPD at 804-748-1251.