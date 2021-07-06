Chesterfield police arrest suspect in Saturday’s fatal shooting on Handel Court

Michael T. Haywood, 18, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting. He is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said it has arrested a suspect linked to Saturday’s fatal shooting on Handel Court.

Officers responded to a service call for a man lying on the ground in the 5500 block of Handel Court around 3:15 p.m. on July 3. When police arrived they found Darius Royster, 22, of Bareback Terrace, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

On July 5, police said they arrested Michael T. Haywood, 18. He was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting. He is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Officers said their investigation found Haywood knew the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.