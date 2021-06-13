Chesterfield Police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting

Chesterfield County Police arrested Glen T. Hardy, 43, on Sunday in relation to a shooting that happened earlier in the day. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) arrested a suspect in relation to a Sunday shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a release, police were called to the 2100 block of Deauville Road, between Olympic Road and Savoy Road at about 2:44 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police arrested Glen T. Hardy, 43, in relation to the shooting, according to a release. Hardy has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is reportedly being held with a secured bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.