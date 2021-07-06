Chesterfield Police arrest suspect in weekend fatal shooting, friend remembers victim as an ‘icon’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have a suspect in custody following the shooting death of a 22-year-old. Police said Darius Royster was shot during an argument on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to Handel Court after 3 p.m. and found Royster lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The incident is weighing heavy on loved ones like Royster’s best friend, Anthony Bell. He says they had made plans to go bowling together on Saturday. However, later that day Royster’s sister gave him a call that changed his life.

“It’s hard to believe those words when you hear it from anybody,” Bell said. “It’s like a part of me is missing without him.”

Bell and Royster started working for the same company two years ago and have been close ever since.

“I didn’t have any close friends growing up, so to have him was everything,” Bell said.

He described his best friend as an icon. Bell explained that Royster recently traveled to Syracuse, New York to further his music career.

As he misses his friend, Bell still has questions as to why anyone would want to harm him.

“Everybody wants to know why. It’s hard to get that answer why and it’s hard to close the door on having closure on that question why,” he said. “I ask myself why, why, why, why, why? I will never get the answer.”

Though police have the suspected killer in custody, they are still calling for witnesses to come forward with any additional information.

“Even though I know someone pulled the trigger,” Bell said, “I don’t hate them.”