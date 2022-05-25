CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man has been released on bond after being arrested and charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of St. Stephens Way just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18.

When officers arrived, they found two people who said they had been shot at by someone they knew. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Ian C. Cooper of the 3200 block of St. Stephens Way.

Cooper was arrested on Monday, May 23 and charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and firing a gun in a public space. He was later released on bond.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.