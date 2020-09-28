Chesterfield police arrest woman for murder and neglect in relation to death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman in Chesterfield has been arrested for felony murder and felony neglect in relation to a neglect caused death in May 2019.

Detectives obtained indictments over a year after the incident for 42-year-old Davina R. Blackwell of the 5100 block of Whetstone Drive. According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the indictments were served on Sept. 24 and Blackwell is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Blackwell was arrested for an incident that occurred on May 24, 2019. Chesterfield County Police Department say that at 9 a.m. police and rescue personnel responded to a report of a woman in cardiac arrest in the 5100 block of Whetstone Road. The police pronounced Melissa Pierce dead at the scene. Pierce lived in the 5100 block of Whetstone Road. Her body was then taking to the Chief Medical Examiner.

Detectives learned in Sept. 2019 that Pierce had died as a result of neglect and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined her death was a homicide.

Police are continuing to investigate this case. CCPD asks that anyone with information call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

