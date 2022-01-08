Chesterfield Police asking for help finding fugitive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police is looking for a man who is wanted for vehicle theft, eluding police and assault.

Police say Charles Travon Woodson, 29, stole a vehicle from an apartment complex in Chesterfield in January 2021. Woodson was later found driving the vehicle but got away when pursued. In November 2021, Woodson broke into his broke into the home of his child’s mother and assaulted her.

Anyone with information regarding Woodson’s whereabouts are asked to contact Chesterfield County Police Fugitive Squad at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.