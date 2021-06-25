Chesterfield police dog helps apprehend vehicle theft suspect after car chase

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said its K9 Scout helped catch a suspect linked to multiple vehicle thefts after a Friday morning car chase.

The department said police were called to the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike at about 8 a.m. on June 25, for a reported stolen vehicle and possible breaking and entering.

Police said they saw the stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but when the driver did not stop a pursuit began. However, the car was equipped with a tracker so police stopped the pursuit.

CCPD said an unmarked vehicle was able to locate the stolen car and follow it to Powhatan, where Virginia State Police initiated another pursuit of the suspect vehicle.

Chesterfield police officers assisted VSP and said their canine, Scout, helped apprehend the suspect.

Law enforcement said upon further investigation they learned three vehicles had been taken from a parking lot at the Midlothian Turnpike and Tuxford and no structure was entered.

Chesterfield Police said this is an ongoing investigation and did not release any information about the suspect or charges.