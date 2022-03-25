CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield shooting continues to be under investigation after police found a man shot dead in the woods Tuesday night.

In a statement on Friday, Chesterfield Police identified the adult male victim as Kyshawn T. Johnson, 18, of the 2100 block of South Penmore Road in Richmond.

At 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, police responded to multiple calls about gunfire heard in the 3300 block of Tanners Way. Upon arrival, officers located Johnson in a nearby wooded area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.