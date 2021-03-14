Chesterfield police identify 19-year-old victim of Friday homicide

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Officers in Chesterfield are continuing their investigation of a shooting that happened on Friday, March 12, that resulted in a person being killed.

According to police, the shooting took place at the Exxon Gas Station at 9900 Chester Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an adult male in a vehicle who had been shot.

Chesterfield police have identified Demaj Montae Felder, 19, of the 9200 block of Lost Forest Drive as the victim. Felder was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 Tips app.