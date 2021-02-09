Chesterfield police identify person found dead at Pocahontas State Park as missing Henrico man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said they have identified a person whose remains were found at Pocahontas State Park in January.

The person has been identified as John L. Fergusson, 23, of the 100 block of Adingham Court in Henrico County.

The department said police responded to the park on Jan. 20, for a report that human remains had been found. Police then located the remains which were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police say a cause of death has not been determined yet, but there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Officials said Fergusson was last seen leaving his residence on Jan. 27, 2020 and was reported missing when he didn’t come home. Fergusson was last seen in the area of the park.

Police said they are continuing to investigate this death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.