Chesterfield police investigate attempt to use counterfeit $100 bills

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a recent attempt by three people to use several counterfeit $100 bills.

Authorities reported that the exchange happened at the Dollar General located at 6730 Jefferson Davis Highway on Tuesday at approximately 11:47 a.m.

CCPD told 8News that the attempt to pass the counterfeit cash was unsuccessful, after the clerk recognized that the bills weren’t real. All three suspects then left the store.

According to police, two of the suspects were described as male and the third was described as female.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CCPD at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.