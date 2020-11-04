Chesterfield Police investigate fatal shooting of 12-year-old

Chesterfield County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old on Totty Street.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old on Totty Street.

According to a release, the incident happened in the 3700 block at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim, who lived at the Totty Street residence, was transported to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they obtained a warrant Wednesday for Rayshawn Elmore, 22, of the 3700 block of Totty Street, for involuntary manslaughter in relation to the shooting. At this time, authorities say the investigation indicates that Elmore inadvertently shot the victim, who he knew.

Elmore turned himself in to police Wednesday morning, according to a release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

