Chesterfield Police investigating 2 YMCA robberies

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating robberies at two YMCA locations.

Authorities told 8News multiple vehicles at two YMCA facilities were broken into Saturday morning. According to police, the victims were inside the YMCA working out at the time of the robberies.

Crime Alert: Officers are currently taking reports for multiple vehicles broken into at gyms and a park off Hull Street Road. Officers need help to ID a white female suspect, 30 something, full sleeve tattoos w/ear gauges. Call 748-0660 @CCPDVa @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/EImrdc9CmD — Lt Don Story (@LtDonStory) January 11, 2020

The first call came in at around 10:30 a.m. for the YMCA located on the 7500 block of Hull Street. Police then responded to a second call at the YMCA on the 15800 block of Hampton Park Road at 11:46 a.m.

One victim’s credit card was stolen. The suspect already tried to use the credit card, police said.

Chesterfield Police said the suspect is a white female in her 30s with full sleeve tattoos and ear gauges.

If you have any information, call police at 804-748-0660.

