Chesterfield police investigating after man found shot Saturday morning

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an undetermined location early Saturday morning.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers were called to the 11000 block of Iron Bridge Road shortly after 2:30a.m. Police were responding to a report of a person shot. When officers arrive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the initial investigation indicates that the victim had been shot at an undetermined location and drove themselves to the 11000 block of Iron Bridge Rd where police were called.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

