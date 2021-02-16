Chesterfield police investigating apartment complex car break-ins

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are looking into a string of car break-ins in a local apartment complex.

Officers arrived at the Timbers apartment complex early Tuesday morning and found two vehicles that had been broken into. As cruisers patrolled the complex, running vehicles with no lights on were noticed. One of the vehicles was rolling backwards.

Police activated their lights, and one of the suspects in the vehicle fled on foot. The rolling vehicle stopped when it struck a parked car. It was discovered that the rolling vehicle was also stolen.

The other vehicles attempted to flee the scene, but they hopped a curb, went over an embankment and landed on other parked vehicles. The suspects in those vehicles then fled.

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.