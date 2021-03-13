Chesterfield police investigating fatal Friday night shooting

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Officers in Chesterfield are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night that killed one person.

Police say the shooting took place at the Exxon Gas Station at 9900 Chester Road. Once on scene, officers found an adult male in a vehicle who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 Tips app.