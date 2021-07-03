Chesterfield Police investigating fatal shooting Saturday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on Lancers Boulevard near Walmsley Boulevard. Police say officers were called to the scene at 4:11 a.m. July 3 for a reported shooting.

One male victim was discovered and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If anyone has any information, contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.