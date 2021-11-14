Chesterfield Police investigating shooting that seriously injured one person

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday evening, leaving one man with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened on Krim Point Loop around 6:20 p.m. Officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When police arrived, they located a male victim who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If you have any information contact Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.