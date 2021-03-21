Chesterfield police investigating Sunday evening shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening.

On March 21, around 4:05 p.m., officers were called to the 6100 block of Cricklewood Drive after reports of someone shot. Officers arrived and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the CCPD at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.