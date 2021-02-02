Chesterfield Police investigating use of counterfeit cash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating after a suspect used multiple counterfeit $20 bills to buy a cell phone.

Authorities say a juvenile male victim reported that he’d met the suspect at a parking lot in the 3400 block of Meadowdale Boulevard on Sunday, Jan. 31 around 6 p.m. to sell a cell phone. The two allegedly connected online through an app.

Police say the suspect gave the victim counterfeit cash for the cell phone. But by the time the victim realized, the suspect was already back in the car and driving away.

The suspect is described as a tall male with a dark complexion who appeared to be in his mid-20s. According to CCPD, he arrived to the parking lot in a newer model, white, four-door sedan, but he was not the driver of the car.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is urged to contact CCPD at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.