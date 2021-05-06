Chesterfield police locate suspect linked to fatal Sunday morning shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said they have located a suspect linked to Sunday’s fatal shooting.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on May 2, in the 7800 block of Provincetown Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said William A. Simpson IV, 27, died of his injuries.

CCPD said detectives obtained warrants for Willie G. Williams III, 32, of Richmond, for first-degree murder, breaking and entering with intent to commit murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The department added additional charges are pending.

Police said Williams was involved in a crash outside the Richmond Metro area and is currently hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.