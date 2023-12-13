CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Authorities believe a Richmond man charged with rape in Chesterfield County could have more victims and are asking those with information to reach out.

Chesterfield police arrested Elmer B. Jimenez on Nov. 30 after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault, the department said Wednesday.

Jimenez is being held at Riverside Regional Jail on charges of rape, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery and unlawful filming.

Police said Jimenez knew the victim in the Nov. 26 alleged assault and that “detectives believe Jimenez may have additional victims.”

An investigation is ongoing, but those with information have been asked to contact police at 804-748-1251.