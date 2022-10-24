CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say robbed someone at knifepoint in the parking lot of convenience store on Marina Drive.

According to police, the man pictured, as well as some other people, wrapped their shirts around their heads before approaching the victim. The man pictured below then held a knife to the victim’s chest and demanded money.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.