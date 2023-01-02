CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a man who police say has deposited several fraudulent checks.

According to police, on July 28, 2022, Christopher Campbell went into the United Bank on the 2700 block of Buford Road in Chesterfield and deposited a fraudulent check for over $1,800.

The next day Campbell deposited four more fraudulent checks, totaling more than $2,400, before withdrawing the funds from the fraudulent checks.

Warrants have been obtained for Campbell’s arrest, but police have not been able to find him. Anyone who believes they may have seen Campbell or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.